Asiedu Nketia must be sacked from NDC, Parliamentary Service Board – Koku Anyidoho

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has called for the immediate removal of Johnson Asiedu Nketia from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and stripped him of his position on the Parliamentary Service Board.

This is contained in a post by the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC condemning some utterances of the NDC scribe.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia last month reportedly said the First Deputy Speaker in Parliament Joe Osei Owusu should be given slaps if he decides to cast a vote while presiding over the house in the absence of the main Speaker.

“So long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty. If a Deputy Speaker decides to vote and at the same time play the role in a referee, if slapping him will make him do the right thing, don’t hesitate,” he directed the comments to the party’s representatives in Parliament,” Asiedu Nketia said while addressing the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the NDC.

In a post on his Twitter page, Koku Anyidoho has accused the NDC General Secretary of displaying anti-party behaviour.

According to him, Johnson Asiedu Nketia must be sacked from the Parliamentary Service Board as well as the NDC party.

“This man is a member of the Parliamentary Services Board, & he is advocating for the slapping of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament? He must immediately be sacked from the PSB! This is gross anti-party conduct & against the constitution of the NDC. He must be sacked from the NDC,” Koku Anyidoho’s post on Twitter reads.

