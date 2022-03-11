A/R: 8-year-old girl killed by robbers who flashed police torchlight to stop bus

11.03.2022 LISTEN

An 8-year-old girl has been reported dead after a robbery by a gang that attacked a bus heading to Yeji at Woraso in the Ashanti Region.

Per the information gathered, the robbery attack was staged on the dawn of Thursday, March 10, 2022.

According to an eyewitness, Fatawu Bonu, the robbers are Fulani extraction.

Speaking to TV3 News, he accounted that the robbers blocked the Ejura-Mampong road at Woraso and looked like Police when his bus was approaching from afar.

“They wielded assault rifles and flashed a light that I should stop. At first, I thought they were Police until I got closer then I realised they are Fulani guys. They took my ¢500 and asked me to lie down," Fatawu Bonu narrated.

Another victim, Derrick Opare revealed that the robbers shot sporadically into his bus before getting on board to rob the passengers.

Later after the robbers had left, the driver and the passengers who had been stunned realised that the 8-year-old girl was hit by a bullet.

“..It was after they had escaped with their booty that they realised an 8-year-old girl, Bridget Wuogo had been shot in the head. She died on the spot," Derrick Opare who was driving the Yeji bound bus said.

The Police are currently on the hunt for the robbers to bring them to book to face the full force of the law.