If Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding then he could as well participate in debate - Mahama

11.03.2022 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said if a Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding over proceedings in Parliament, then he could as well be able to participate in any debate in the chamber.

The 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a post on his Twitter page on Thursday, March 10, 2020, described the ruling of the Supreme Court that a Deputy Speaker can vote when sitting in for the main Speaker of the house as shocking.

Mr Mahama stressed that the decision from the apex court is setting a bad precedent and will lead the country into absurdity.

“A unanimous 7-0? Shocking but not surprising. An unfortunate interpretation for convenience that sets a dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future,” a post on the Twitter page of the former President said.

In another post, John Dramani Mahama said, “If Deputy Speakers, because they are Members of Parliament, can vote while presiding as Speaker, they could as well be able to participate in any debate on the floor over which they are presiding. This is the absurdity into which the Supreme Court ruling leads us.”