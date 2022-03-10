ModernGhana logo
Six suspects in Ashalaja Oshippi murder remanded

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
The Adjabeng Magistrate Court has remanded six suspects in connection with the murder of Joshua Lartey the Oshippi of Ashalaja a suburb of Accra.

The Oshippi of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region, Joshua Lartey was shot dead while driving around 3 junction near Amasaman locality.

The six suspects are; Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayitey Animle alias Asa Brother, Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo and Mushe Akwanor.

The six suspects allegedly attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at about 11:40pm.

