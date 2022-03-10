ModernGhana logo
Ghana's food security could be threatened, if this year's major rains fall below average

Ghana's food security could be threatened, if this year's major rains fall below average
The country's food security could be threatened, if this year's rainy season falls below average.

This is because a below average season for this year, would culminate into the country experiencing a continuous below average down pour without break, for three consecutive years.

Madam Francisca Martey, Director, Research and Applied Meteorology, Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), said this to the Ghana News Agency, at this year's Seasonal Forecast Presentation of GMet in Accra.

"Three years running means our buffers could be threatened," she said, adding that there was the need for state authorities to seriously consider all other means of ensuring and securing food security, should this happen.

She said for this year's rainy season, a late to normal onset, a mostly normal cessation, with significant probabilities of slightly longer dry spells were expected.

Madam Martey said generally, normal rainfall was forecasted for the months of March, April May as well as April, May and June over most places south of the country.

She said some areas in the southeastern parts of the country would experience a below normal rainfall for both the March, April, May and April, May, June seasons.

