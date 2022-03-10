Train accident at New Takoradi leaves several school pupils with injuries

Several school children are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries following a train accident at New Takoradi in the Western Region.

The accident per the information gathered happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

According to a report by Empire News, a Ghana Railways workers train that serves as a shuttle for the children from Kojokrom developed a fault causing chaos in the moving train.

Eyewitnesses say smoke was seen coming from the accident scene, alerting people that something bad might have happened.

Concerned people around rushed to the scene and offered a helping hand to the victims.

It is reported that some of the school pupils were injured by slashed glasses from the windows of the train.

At the moment, the injured school pupils have been sent to the New Takoradi Health Centre where they are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has announced that the Accra-Tema passenger train service will resume full operations next week after barely two years of suspension,

The Company said it had initially planned to resume operations earlier this week after series of successful test runs but had to reschedule to next week after another test run on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.

“We have conducted series of successful test run. The plan was to start the commercial running on Tuesday but yesterday there was another test run. We are yet to get the actual date for the commercial running, but it will not go beyond next week,” Mr Ernest Ahene, Acting Personnel Manager, GRCL told the Ghana News Agency.