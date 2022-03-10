ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Train accident at New Takoradi leaves several school pupils with injuries

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Train accident at New Takoradi leaves several school pupils with injuries
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Several school children are reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries following a train accident at New Takoradi in the Western Region.

The accident per the information gathered happened on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

According to a report by Empire News, a Ghana Railways workers train that serves as a shuttle for the children from Kojokrom developed a fault causing chaos in the moving train.

Eyewitnesses say smoke was seen coming from the accident scene, alerting people that something bad might have happened.

Concerned people around rushed to the scene and offered a helping hand to the victims.

It is reported that some of the school pupils were injured by slashed glasses from the windows of the train.

At the moment, the injured school pupils have been sent to the New Takoradi Health Centre where they are receiving treatment.

310202243226-i4ep276gfb-4-1.jpeg

Meanwhile, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has announced that the Accra-Tema passenger train service will resume full operations next week after barely two years of suspension,

The Company said it had initially planned to resume operations earlier this week after series of successful test runs but had to reschedule to next week after another test run on Tuesday, March 08, 2022.

“We have conducted series of successful test run. The plan was to start the commercial running on Tuesday but yesterday there was another test run. We are yet to get the actual date for the commercial running, but it will not go beyond next week,” Mr Ernest Ahene, Acting Personnel Manager, GRCL told the Ghana News Agency.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fulani Herdsmen allegedly degrading Tain II, other forest reserves
10.03.2022 | Social News
A/R: Fulani armed robbers kill 8-year-old girl
10.03.2022 | Social News
We may have to rethink the constitution, find deputy speakers who aren't MPs — Prof Gyampo on Supreme Court ruling
10.03.2022 | Social News
Aflao Customs destroys expired and contraband goods
10.03.2022 | Social News
Stampede on Takoradi-Kojokrom train leave passengers injured
10.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: There’re opportunities but some women limited in mindset – Win for Africa Foundation founder
10.03.2022 | Social News
In any civilized society you seek review, you don’t declare you will disobey Supreme Court — Bentil slams Sam George
10.03.2022 | Social News
Accra-Tema rail services to resume next week
10.03.2022 | Social News
Women in Ghana can propose marriage to men too – Queenmother
10.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line