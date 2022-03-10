IWD: There’re opportunities but some women limited in mindset – Win for Africa Foundation founder

10.03.2022 LISTEN

The founder of Win for Africa Foundation, a health and social care NGO, Ms Winifred Agyei, has said contrary to claims that women do not support their fellow women, there are lots of opportunities for Ghanaian women through which they could rise to the top but some are limited by their own mindset.

Comparing Ghana to Europe, Ms Agyei said racism was the barrier to rising to leadership positions in the UK rather than gender.

“In the UK…we were always encouraged to go forward, be the best you can be, there’s no limitation but being black was the limitation for us, so, racism was the limitation for us and not really being a woman,” she said.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show on the back of the commemoration of International Women’s Day marked globally on 8 March 2022, Ms Agyei stated that women are unable to reach their full potential because of certain misconceptions.

She told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah: “I don’t think it is women not really supporting women; I think the opportunities are there but we are limited”, explaining: “I think, sometimes, Ghanaian women, we are limited in our mindset, we won’t go into certain positions because of the idea that it’s dominantly a male field, so, it’s for men and there’s all these notion that if you go into certain industries, then you might not get pregnant just like so many folktales surrounding lots of things…”

In her view, “there’s a lot of misconception about going into certain kinds of positions that women might not want to go into and a lot of emphasis is put into family, so, if you’re a woman, ideally, if you go into a position of leadership then it’s like: ‘Who are you going to be in the house?’ There are so many nooks and crannies that make it difficult for the average Ghanaian woman to progress to leadership”.

Ms Agyei, who doubles as a life coach, added that despite these challenges, some women are still able to rise to the top but not without stereotyping.

“When they [women] get there [leadership positions] and they do get there… it’s about how they are, maybe perceived or… ‘Did she sleep her way to the top?’ How did she get to the top? So many things; so, it’s like we can get to a position of leadership but it comes with a lot of misconceptions and stereotyping,” she lamented.

This year’s global celebration of International Women’s Day is on the theme: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, whereas the local theme is ‘Breaking the barrier’.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March to mark and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raise awareness about equality and the need to accelerate gender parity.

Source: Classfmonline.com