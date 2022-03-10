Ho District Gnatlas celebrates International Women's Day

International Women's Day is one day of the events that recognizes the great values that women bring to individual communities and collectively to the world at large. It depicts as well the incredible struggles of women who have paved the way for others.

It was very memorable on Tuesday when hundreds of female teachers gathered at the GNAT Hall and marked the International Women's Day organised by the leadership of Ho District GNATLAS.

In the welcome address, Madam Benedicta Esenam Tawiah, the Ho District GNATLAS Coordinator, welcomed participants and appreciated their efforts to attend the program.

She encouraged the female teachers to take part in GNATLAS activities as the district has plans to take them through many programs and activities to help them acquire and improve various skills that can help them develop their teaching career and earn extra income.

She applauded the Ho District GNAT secretariat for funding their events.

The Chairperson of Ho District GNAT, Madam Lois Tipong-Asare equally encouraged the female teachers to participate in GNATLAS programs and activities for them to develop their skills and broaden their horizons in order to overcome the ugly challenges women are faced with.

The guest of honour, Mrs Marian Adzroe, the General Manager of EP Schools, Ghana and Director of Education, congratulated the Ho District GNATLAS Executives for organising the forum.

She indicated that women are the key to quality life. According to her, women play the role of partner wife, organiser, administrator, economist, mother, disciplinarian, teacher (facilitator) etc.

She, however, lamented that despite a plethora of women having significantly contributed in different ways to the nation's development, their efforts are not recognized or acknowledged.

The guest speaker, Mrs Angelica Attakey, a former director of education indicated that the theme "Break the Bias" acknowledge that biases come in different forms.

"We will be biased if we say the bias against women only and always come from men. It is indisputable that a greater percentage of biases against women come from men. However, we have identified how discriminatory and pretentious women have become against their fellow women. Women do not truly support their own. They are envious anytime a fellow woman is successful in business, politics, education, etc.

"We want to encourage our women to be responsible for breaking the biases in their own lives. We should be aware of the existence of biases in various forms (gender, Tribe, race, class, etc) Women should embrace education and also upgrade themselves. We should be ready to assist each other grow. We should contribute to our circle wherever we belong, we should be felt by impacting those around us.

"We should set realistic goals that we can achieve. As women, we should stay focused, be creative, innovative and avoid doing the same thing over and over again," she stated.