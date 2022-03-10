ModernGhana logo
SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote stress test for Ghana’s democracy — Sulemana Braimah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sulemana Braimah Sulemana Braimah
10.03.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has indicated that the decision of the Supreme Court affirming the Deputy Speaker’s right to vote when sitting in for the Speaker is a stress test for Ghana’s democracy.

In a Tweet on his Twitter page on Wednesday, Mr. Braimah noted that the latest decision from the apex court is the same as saying one can be the referee of a match and a player at the same time.

“Being a referee and a player at the same time now allowed. I hope Deputy speakers, when presiding, will continue to have the authority and influence they must wield to manage the affairs of the House any time they act as Speaker. Stress test for our democracy,” Sulemana Braimah tweeted.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court held that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution, a Deputy Speaker who happens to be a member of Parliament does not lose his right to take part in decision making in Parliament when sitting in for the Speaker of the House.

In view of the decision, the apex court held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021, in which Mr. Joe Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.

Also, the court struck down order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.

The court gave the decision as it dismissed a writ by a law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, who was challenging the decision of Mr. Owusu to be counted as part of the quorum to pass the budget.

The unanimous decision was given by Justices Jones Dotse, Nene Amegather, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Lovelace Johnson, Clemence Honyenuga, and Yonny Kulendi.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

