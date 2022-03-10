Press Release: Members of the Royal Family to attend the Commonwealth Service 2022

Members of the Royal Family will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, Monday, 14 March 2022.

Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the annual Commonwealth Service provides an opportunity to focus attention on this voluntary association of 54 countries and their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, the rule of law and equality for its 2.4 billion citizens.

This Commonwealth Day is a particularly special one, occurring in the Platinum Jubilee year of Her Majesty The Queen, the Society’s Patron, and marks her 70 years of dedication and service to the Commonwealth family.

Highlights of the Service will include an Address by The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Lord Bishop Sentamu PC, former Archbishop of York, a reflection by Queen’s Young Leader and Royal Commonwealth Society Associate Fellow, Elizabeth Kite, from Tonga, and the world premiere of ‘Beacon of Brightest Light’, created by acclaimed composer Debbie Wiseman OBE especially for the Platinum Jubilee.

The event will also feature performances by Emeli Sandé and the London African Gospel Choir, Mica Paris, Members of the Whānau London Voices, and a collaboration between celebrated poet Imtiaz Dharker and sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun.

Guests of honour among the 1,500 strong congregation will include senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and Commonwealth, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Royal Commonwealth Society Ambassadors Geri Horner, David Walliams, Alexandra Burke and Lewis Pugh, alongside High Commissioners, Ambassadors and dignitaries, faith leaders and over 600 school children and young people.

The Commonwealth Service will be broadcast live on BBC One from 14:00 GMT. It will also be relayed on the BBC World Service (from 15:00 GMT).

Commenting on this year’s event, the Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr Linda Yueh said, “Her Majesty The Queen became Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society on her accession to the throne and we are especially proud to deliver the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey this year as it is her Platinum Jubilee. We look forward to a Service that celebrates The Queen’s dedication to the people of the Commonwealth over the past 70 years which profiles some of the many cultural highlights The Queen would have enjoyed during her first Commonwealth tour in 1953- 1954. We are also delighted to include a reflection from our Associate Fellow, a Queen’s Young Leader, who was named after The Queen, her role model for a life of public service.”