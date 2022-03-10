Bail hearing for Oliver Vormawor adjourned to March 14

The bail hearing for embattled FixTheCountry Movement leader Oliver Barker Vormawor has been adjourned to March 14, 2022.

The decision was taken by the Tema High Court presided over by His Lordship Justice Daniel Mensah on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The lawyers for the convener filed the application for bail at the Tema High Court after the Supreme Court struck out a case brought before it.

However, the Attorney General’s office also opposed the bail application, making reference to a series of screenshots of Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s social media posts.

Today in court, the lawyers of Oliver Barker Vormawor led by Akoto Ampaw prayed for time [a week] to study the Attorney General’s affidavit in opposition to the bail application.

Winifred Sarpong, a State Attorney who was in court today said the office filed their affidavit in opposition to the bail on March 9, 2022, at 1:30pm.

She however disclosed that counsel for the applicant was yet to be served.

The Presiding judge after listening to both sides adjourned the case to March 14, 2022.

The court took into consideration the ill-health of Oliver Barker Vormawor in adjourning the case.

The Attorney General’s office and lawyers of the accused must prepare to meet again at the Tema High Court next Monday.