Law School: Ten students illegally admitted – GLC

Law School: Ten students illegally admitted – GLC
Somw 10 students were illegally admitted into the Ghana School of Law (GSL) in 2021.

This was contained in a report by a committee of enquiry set up by the General Legal Council (GLC).

The report also recommended the withdrawal of the 10 illegally-admitted students.

The report said: “Council decided that the ten (10) students who were identified in the Committee of Inquiry’s report as having been admitted illegally by the then Acting Director, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, should be withdrawn immediately from the Ghana School of Law.”

The students were to be informed of the GLC’s decision to withdraw them by the Secretary.

The then Acting Director of the GSL, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang is also to be subjected to disciplinary proceedings by a 3-member Disciplinary Committee, according to the report.

Some 790 students out of the 2,824 candidates who sat for the 2021 entrance examination to the GSL were admitted.

Another 499, who maintained that they had passed the exam after being denied entry to the GSL were later admitted.

Source: classfmonline.com

