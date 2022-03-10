Deceased victims of Appiatse explosion to be buried on Friday

Some six victims of the Appiatse explosion that died will be buried on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Already, preparations for the burial of the victims have been put in place with various activities scheduled throughout the weekend.

In all five adults of the twelve victims plus a fifteen-month-old baby, [Ella Baidoo] will be laid to rest in Appiatse.

The five adults include EKUA Nyame (80), Justice Kwesi Takwa (21), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Isaac Benyin (45), and Michael Afriyie (19).

One Isaac Anane, a 35-year-old male will also be laid in state at Appiatse but will be taken to Dumase on the Bogoso Prestea Road for burial.

Already, four of the thirteen deceased were laid to rest last weekend. Meanwhile, two others, Emmanuel Awingura (24) and Eric Gyimah (24) are scheduled to be taken to their hometowns in the coming days for burial.

The Appiatse Disaster Relief Committee is inviting sympathizers to mourn with the families of the deceased in this difficult time.

Funeral Arrangements;

Wake-Keeping – Thursday 10th March 2022

Laying in state – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 4am

Burial Service – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 7am.

Burial – Friday 11th March 2022 @ 10am

Thanksgiving Service – Sunday 13th March 2022 @9am.

Final Funeral Rites – Sunday 13th March 2022 @ 1pm

Venue: All at Appiatse Park (AT THE EXPLOSION SCENE).

Digital Address (WP-0193-5404)