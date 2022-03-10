Akatsi South: Businessman supports 50 skills learning graduates with GH₵3000

Mr William Kpormatsi, a business person in the Akatsi South municipality of the Volta Region has supported 50 graduates of Garment Workers Association, a group of designers in the municipality.

According to Mr Kpormati, the donation is meant to encourage the young ones to acquire employable skills.

He observed that many youths are not developing interest in carrier and skills acquisition. "So the few who are committed to do so and have graduated needed to be supported and appreciated."

He added, "It is in that respect of that l have to appreciate and award this 50 graduates each with GH₵500."

Mr Kpormatsi urged the graduates to consider forming partnerships to enable them pull their strength and resources together to establish their enterprises.

"God has given some of you excellent customer care service and l urged you to do all you can to be the best you can," he stated.

He appealed to all youths within the municipality and the region at large to accept the fact that Ghana has reached a level that academic degree cannot be enough to sustain families.

He said this at a graduation ceremony held at Akatsi by the Garment Workers Association.

The gradutes thanked Mr Kpormatsi for his supports and promised to do their best for their own benefit.