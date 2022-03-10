Grants, donations received for Covid was less than what gov’t spent – John Boadu

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NDC), John Boadu has claimed that government spent more than what it received as grants and donations to support the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on Wednesday, the scribe of the ruling party said the impact of the Covid-19 was so high and required that government spent more than usual.

“The effect of COVID was higher and bigger, for instance, if you take revenue shortfall in the year 2020 was close to fourteen billion Ghana cedis. As a result of non-collection of import duties and all that. If you take COVID expenditure alone this is an extraneous item. Because without COVID we have nothing like that as part of our expenditure for the year.

“So the combination of just that two in the year 2020 alone is twenty-four billion Ghana cedis. Put together all the monies that we got as a result of a donation from IMF and all those places does it amount to twenty-four billion, it is not,” John Boadu shared during an appearance on Starr Chat.

He continued, “The negative effect is enormously more than the direct positive effect. The indirect effect is also huge the government lost a lot of revenue and it continues to lose as we speak now. So there is no argument at all as to the impact of COVID on the entire economy.”

While agreeing with Ghanaians pushing for government to account for expenditure on Covid-19, the NPP General Secretary called for calm.

He said in the next Auditor General’s report, there will be information for the general public in relation to the expenses.

“I am talking about the government but go to the departments and agencies the cost of running their businesses and all that. But that is not to say that Ghanaians should not be asking about the nitty-gritty of the expenses. It will come there, as I told you Public Accounts Committee or the Auditor General at the end of the year they will have the opportunity to go through,” John Boadu said.