Local Government Service charging 240 staff ₵1.4m for promotion interview

2 HOURS AGO

The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) is requesting the sum of GHS6000 each from some 240 candidates who have been shortlisted for interview for the position of Director and Analogous grades.

According to the OHLGS, the money is for a three-day high-level residential refresher training workshop to prepare the officers for the impending interview.

The interviewees have been directed to make the payment to the Legon main branch of Absa Bank by 23 March 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com

