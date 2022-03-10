A/R: Sofoline footbridge coming – Kwadaso MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, has said plans are far advanced to construct a footbridge on the Sofoline road to aid pedestrian crossing.

This follows several incidents of pedestrians and traders being knocked down by vehicles at the Sofoline intersection of the Kumasi-Sunyani highway.

People have called for the construction of a footbridge to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Ashanti regional correspondent on the sidelines of the election of a Presiding Member for the Municipality on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, the MCE said: “For now, what I can say is that we’re coming to construct a footbridge”.

“We’re about to construct a footbridge for pedestrians”.

“So, it’s an overpass because we already have an underpass, although people barely pass there due to security reasons”, he said.

“They [pedestrians] won’t be allowed to cross the road like they’re doing now. For now, there are cameras [there] 24 hours”.

“So, we’ll construct an overpass to ensure that people do not cross the road again”.

Source: classfmonline.com