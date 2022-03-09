Bawumia is in full support of E-Levy – John Boadu reveals

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, John Boadu has stressed that contrary to rumours, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is in full support of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The new levy being introduced by the government will among others see the taxation of certain Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions.

Due to a declaration in the past where Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared that he does not believe Mobile Money should be taxed, many have indicated that perhaps he is still against the idea but unable to speak out.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on Wednesday evening during an appearance on Starr Chat, John Boadu emphasised that Dr. Bawumia is in full support of the controversial E-Levy.

“I can tell you for a fact that he is in full support of E-levy. He supports it fully,” the NPP General Secretary shared while arguing that “he [Dr. Bawumia] can’t comment on everything, he is not expected to speak on everything but I will tell him you [Nana Aba] want to hear him on E-levy.”

The Electronic Transaction Levy according to government will among other things help in the construction of more roads in the country.

Unfortunately, it has been rejected by the Minority in Parliament who insists it will bring untold hardships on the Ghanaian people.

The Minority remains unwilling to change its stance and has vowed to continue opposing the levy until the government finally decides to scrap it.