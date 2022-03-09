Sam George refuses to accept SC ruling; insists Parliament is its own master

09.03.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that he does not accept the Supreme Court ruling indicating that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament has the right to vote anytime he performs the duty of a Speaker.

According to the vocal lawmaker, Parliament is a master of its own affairs and hence a Deputy Speaker has no business voting when he acts as Speaker per the standing orders of the house.

“They have given their ruling we have heard but I believe that there is a reason why our standing orders say that parliament is a master of its own affairs and that the procedure in Parliament resides in the bosom of Mr Speaker.

“For me, I cannot, for the life of me, be part of what I will deem an illegality which will be that the person presiding in the House will take part in a vote he is superintending over. I do not know what position my leadership or my party will take but my principled position is one that states that anyone presiding, be it Mr Speaker or any of his two deputies has absolutely no business taking part in the vote on the floor,” Sam George said in an interview with TV3.

The Ningo Prampram MP said the Minority will use every available legal means within Parliament to ensure the regulations in the Standing Orders of Parliament reign supreme regardless of the latest Supreme Court ruling.

“We will employ every legal means within the Parliamentary procedure to ensure that this long time tested practice of parliament which is 30 years old this year, will be upheld until the Lord Justices decide to start expunging part of the constitution like 104(5) for us to see that the application of the law is not skewed and imbalanced. I do not see why anyone who has conflict of interest should be allowed to vote,” Sam George added.

A seven-member Supreme Court Panel on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, gave the ruling, thereby legitimizing the approval of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy proposal of the government.

Late last year before Parliament went on recess, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu while sitting in for Speaker Alban Bagbin included his vote to give the Majority the needed numbers to approve the budget.

The decision raised a lot of issues as a petition was presented to the Supreme Court for clarity.

After taking up the case, the Supreme Court has today ruled that a Deputy Speaker has the right to vote when presiding over proceedings in the absence of a Speaker.

The official position of the Minority in Parliament is that the ruling is judicial support for the controversial E-Levy.