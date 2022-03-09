Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has questioned incidents leading to the deaths of two policemen who were arrested in connection with an “on-going intelligence-led police investigation” into recent bullion van robberies.

He indicated that circumstances surrounding their deaths are questionable “and some people are conjecturing that some top officers in the police service were involved in the crime. Because they feared the arrested persons would give out information to their arrests, they killed them.”

According to him, the information given by the police on their deaths does not make sense.

“I read the statement repeatedly to make sure I was getting everything right but it doesn’t stick. It is a non-starter,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.

From the security point of view, he posited that a suspect in custody should ideally be in handcuffs and not be actively involved in a raid. “All they needed to do was to point out other suspects and it doesn’t make sense that they were the only two who died.”

The two men, according to the police, had earlier been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies.

The deceased officers are, Constable Reindolph Ansah and Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name.

The police in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Relations, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, said the arrested officers have all been interdicted and will be put before court on Wednesday, 9th March 2022.

“During the raid at Borteyman, near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, No. 58284 Constable Reindolph Ansah and No. 53549 Lance Corporal Stephen Kwaku Name who had been arrested in connection with the Bullion Van Robberies, were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police Hospital where they were rushed for treatment. Some other suspects believed to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape the scene.”

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding”. Excerpts of the statement read.

