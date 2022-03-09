The situation of Africans in Ukraine

We are extremely concerned about the very serious and dangerous situation created in Ukraine. War is an unjustifiable evil that affects the lives of people all over the planet.

We have been closely monitoring the evolving situation surrounding the armed conflict in Ukraine and we are particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety.

Thousands of African students were trapped in the country. Our organization has been working hard to help African students fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Tens of thousands of students from third world countries study in Ukraine, mostly from India, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, but also from Ghana, Senegal, Afghanistan and many other countries around the world.

These students have been left completely alone in Ukraine, without proper help from their home countries, and must be brought to safety at the borders of European states as soon as possible.

Young, frightened, tired and unfamiliar with the local language. They have to embark on a long journey on which they repeatedly face racist attacks.

We are following the situation of medical students from the city of Sumy, which lies on the eastern border with Russia, and we are trying to find a way to evacuate them.

The first batch of 45 African students from Ukraine arrived in Prague on Monday, 28 February 2022. Since then, the second batch has taken place, increasing the number of incoming students to the current 65.

Humanitas Afrika, in active collaboration with the Ghana Union and the Ghana Embassy in the Czech Republic, has been actively involved in coordinating their accommodation and food.

The first SOS sent out by Humanitas Afrika on Sunday 27 February 2022 received an overwhelmingly positive response from some Africans, Czechs, and other foreign nationals in Prague.

We are expecting more African students from Ukraine arriving in Prague from Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary in the coming days and therefore we will need more help soon to be able to assist the new arrivals.

These students wish to return to their homeland and forget the horrors of war.

We abhor the uncalled-for war and aggression being propagated on Ukrainian lands. We stand for peace.

Our hearts and thoughts are with all those affected by current events.

You can find out more about the situation in Sumy here: https://youtu.be/JTWuJF_o0F8