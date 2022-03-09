SOS-GREEN Project: Ejura celebrates International Women's Day

Implementers of the SOS-Green Project; an initiative funded under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) have flared the employability and entrepreneurship competence of women of Ejura Municipality through the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The global day is celebrated annually on March 8th to commemorate the cultural, political and socio-economic achievements of women plus the promotion of gender equality.

The occasion was seized by officials to empower a little over 200 females in Ejura at a public forum on the need to shun all forms of biases and take up careers for the reason that they all have equal opportunities as men.

Considering how women are sometimes sidelined to the kitchen, household responsibilities and other prejudices such as barring the feminine gender from pursuing formal education and male-related professions, Vincent Ohene-Ntow (Training Team Leader) averred in his statement at the forum that such are impeding the economic progress of women.

He added that “the time is ripe for women to be given the opportunity to make an impact”.

In attendance were Queen for Ejura Nana Akua Tiwaa II, MCE for Ejura Municipality Dr. Kingsley Osei, Headmistress for Ejuraman Anglican Senior High School Afia Sarpong Asamoah Bonsu, students, residents, women wings of political parties drawn from the municipality among others.

It was organised through a partnership with United Nations Capital Development Fund.

In his address, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer underlined the need for an immediate dissolution of all biases against women, admonishing men to dwell on the strength of females.

Per his statement, women have so far showcased themselves in a manner that people have now recognized their impactful deeds.

The foregoing according to him demands great respect from men towards the opposite sex and the provision of appropriate environment for women to work.

Headmistress for Ejuraman S.H.S also enlightened that men who are advocating against gender equality do not actually understand the concept.

She explained that the move is not aimed at “women taking the place of men. Gender equality aims at giving women equal opportunity. So just like opportunities given to men, same should also be given to women. So what is wrong if a man is trained to be a president and a woman is also given the same opportunity to be a President. Nobody is saying that a woman should take the place of man but we should also be given our fair share of the opportunities to do what is expected of us”.

Queen for Ejura Nana Akua Tiwaa II in her admonishing called on mothers to give proper guidance to their girl-child in their upbringing.

This she explained will bring out the quality in them, urging mothers should always encourage their wards to focus on their education.