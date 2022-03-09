Bullion van robberies: All four Police officers arraigned before court denied bail

09.03.2022 LISTEN

The four Police officers arrested in connection with bullion van robberies in the country and arraigned before court today have been denied bail.

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, announced through a statement that it has arrested five persons involved in the bullion van robberies.

Out of the five, the statement disclosed that four are Police officers.

Today, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, all five have been arraigned before court as the Police chase five other suspects on the run.

At the end of the court hearing, all four Police officers and the other civilian have been denied bail.

The four officers have been charged on various counts including an attempt to commit a crime to wit; robbery and Abetment, with a civilian, said to be a scrap dealer.

While the plea of the suspects was not taken, the court presided over by Her Honour Patricia Amponsah after remanding the accused persons adjourned the case to March 28, 2022.

Find more information on the ongoing investigation from the Police statement issued on Tuesday below:

The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.

During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.

Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.

The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022.