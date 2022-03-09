Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speaker’s right to vote unfortunate, amounts to judicial interference – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has accused the Supreme Court of interfering in a time-tested Parliamentary practice over its decision to affirm the right of the Deputy Speaker in the house to vote.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, ruled that a Deputy Speaker when presiding over proceedings in the absence of the Speaker of the house can exercise a vote.

Speaking to the media this afternoon after learning of the ruling, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu described the ruling as unfortunate.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) told journalists that the judiciary is interfering in the work of the legislature which is another independent arm of government.

“Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate ruling of the Supreme Court of Ghana [which] is more or less amounts to judicial interference in a time-tested parliamentary practice and established conventions,” Haruna Iddrisu shared.

According to the Minority Leader, the Supreme Court ruling is judicial support for the controversial E-Levy.

“The Supreme Court, to put it bluntly, this ruling is judicial support for E-levy nothing more, for a struggling economy in distress. Judicial support for the restoration of a matter that they have said is constitutional in Articles 102 and 104 but what can we do. They are cloaked with the mandate to interpret the law,” Haruna Iddrisu added.

Below is a summary of the Supreme Court ruling:

1). A Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a. member of Parliament for quorum

2). A deputy speaker or any other member can vote and take part in the decision of parliament.

3). Order 109(3) of the standing orders of parliament has been struck down as unconstitutional.

4. The 2022 budget passed is constitutional and legal