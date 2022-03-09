Criminals have joined the Police Service, re-profile all officers who joined in the last 10years — Adam Bonaa

A security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has said authorities must conduct a search into the properties and assets of all the officers who joined the Police Service in the last 10 years.

In his view, criminals have joined the service just to look for money.

“Anybody who joined the police service in the past 10 years should be re-profiled and run a search on their assets/properties to fish the wrong ones out,” he said on the Sunrise show on 3FM, Wednesday March 9.

He added “We have criminals in the service just in there to look for money.”

His comments come after two Policemen who were among the officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies have been killed during exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.