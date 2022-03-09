ModernGhana logo
Four cops arrested over bullion van robberies denied bail

The five persons including four Police officers who were nabbed for allegedly involving in bullion van robberies have been denied bail by the court.

They were arraigned on Wednesday, March 9.

Announcing their arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday March 8, the Police said “The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.

“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.

“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022,” the statement said.

---3news.com

