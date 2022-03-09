E-Levy: Supreme Court ruling affirms Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding over Parliament

Ghana's Supreme Court has ruled to affirm that a Deputy Speaker while presiding over Parliament can still cast a vote.

According to a unanimous decision taken by a seven-Member panel of the Supreme Court, a Deputy Speaker of Parliament can vote and also be part of the quorum for decision-making in the House.

Whether or not a Deputy Speaker in Parliament can have a vote became created controversy in the house last year during the early debate on the 2022 Budget Statement involving the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

This was after Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu while presiding over proceedings in the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin cast a vote to favour the Majority in the house.

Subsequently, the matter was dragged before the Supreme Court to provide clarity.

The latest decision taken by the panel of the Supreme Court chaired by Justice Jones Dotse means that the approval of the budget last year is valid taking into consideration the vote of the Deputy Speaker.

The Minority after the Supreme Court decision is unhappy and says the judgment is judicial support for the controversial E-Levy.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu who addressed the media on Wednesday said the judiciary is interfering in the work of the legislature which is another independent arm of government.

Summary of the Supreme Court ruling:

1). A Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a. member of Parliament for quorum

2). A deputy speaker or any other member can vote and take part in the decision of parliament.

3). Order 109(3) of the standing orders of parliament has been struck down as unconstitutional.

4. The 2022 budget passed is constitutional and legal