IWD: Dr Samuel Owusu honours women

The United Nations (UN) Eminent Peace Ambassador and the Country Director for International Association of World Peace Advocates, Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel Owusu has honoured women with citations as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day.

At an event to celebrate the women which was held at the University of Ghana Business School on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he presented a citation to all female speakers and encouraged them to keep on doing their good works to support the nation.

Ghana joined the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s day.

This year’s International Women’s Day was dubbed, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

Organised by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA ) Ghana, under the auspices of Dr Samuel Owusu, the event brought together women from different organisations, including Church of Pentecost, Apostolic Church, Madina market, Immigration service, Federation of Muslim Association National Level, Ogbojo Market Women, Media, and other great speakers to celebrate and to honour them.

As part of the event, a health screening and massage session were done for the women.

Speaking at the event, Dr Samuel Owusu underscored the need for women to be celebrated, especially amongst themselves.

He noticed that women do not celebrate each other as they should.

“Women are trying, but they need to do more. When women celebrate each other, there is Surety of peace, equality of development and serenity of life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Samuel Owusu also appealed to men to give women the opportunity to strive higher.

He said women will do better when given the same opportunity.

Touching on Atinka TV’s missing Children, hosted by Regina Asamoah, Dr Samuel Owusu applauded the News Editor, and encouraged her to continue to re-unite missing children.