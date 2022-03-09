ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chairman Wontumi brags to buy Chelsea at £3 billion

Social News Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has revealed plans to buy Chelsea.

The businessman believes he has the financial muscle to purchase the Premier League club, which is reportedly on sale for £3 billion.

Two weeks ago, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced his decision to sell the club after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Russian billionaire is said to have close ties with President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to several deaths and injuries.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Chairman Wontumi said his gold-mining business can finance his purchase of the club.

“What I want to do now is to buy Chelsea Football Club. I'm a businessman, I do gold mining and [I can afford] £3 billion,” he said.

“I want to join the bid to buy the club. If I buy Chelsea, one of the first players I bring in is the Brazilain Vinicius Junior… What is £3 billion?”

Chairman Wontumi is currently the owner of the mining firm, Hansol Company Limited and also owns a radio and television station in Kumasi.

It, however, remains to be seen whether the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman indeed has the kind of money to buy Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reports that about 10 parties have already expressed interest in buying the London-based club, the majority of whom are from the USA.

---DGN online

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
IWD: Dr Samuel Owusu honours women
09.03.2022 | Social News
Pay women maternity allowance – Dr Samuel Owusu to gov’t
09.03.2022 | Social News
Police vow to flush out bad cops
09.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: Men who disrespect women are cursed — Rev. Oppong Richie
09.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: Anglogold Ashanti's "Gender Agenda" Witnesses surge in female representation
09.03.2022 | Social News
'Grow trees, don’t just plant them' — KNUST Student Activists to government
09.03.2022 | Social News
It's our duty to develop our country – Agyei Anhwere
09.03.2022 | Social News
Coup mongers enemies of democracy - Oti Regional Minister
09.03.2022 | Social News
Commodore Anokye Arrives In Western Sahara To Become New Deputy Force Commander Of Minurso
09.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line