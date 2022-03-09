ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Joewise counting himself constitutional - Supreme Court dismisses suit

Headlines Joewise counting himself constitutional - Supreme Court dismisses suit
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Supreme Court has thrown out an application to pronounce as unconstitutional, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Wusu’s action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.

Justice Jones Dotse ruled that the Deputy Speaker of Parliament participation in voting was constitutional.

Private legal practitioner and law lecturer, Justice Abdulai subsequent to the November 30, 2021 clash between Speaker Bagbin and his First Deputy after the latter overturned an earlier vote of the House rejecting Government's 2022 Budget invited the Supreme Court to pronounce as unconstitutional, Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu's action of counting himself for the purposes of quorum.

He argued in the context of articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution that the Deputy Speaker was not permitted to count himself for the purposes of quorum, since he had neither an original nor a casting vote as Speaker presiding.

But the 5-member panel of justices ruled that the Member of Parliament for Bekwai exercised his right constitutionally.

The SC struck out the standing order 109(3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.

It furthered that the Deputy Speaker can be counted during the quorum for decision making according to article 104(1)

Justice Jones Dotse noted that the full ruling will be made available on Friday, March 11.

---3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Deputy Speakers of Parliament have voting right – Supreme Court rules
09.03.2022 | Headlines
'You will fall on own sword, wither away, be like chaff'; 'Lord's angel will persecute you' – Duncan-Williams prays on 'enemies'
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Attempt to block Joewise from voting in Parliament smacked of mischief — Godfred Dame welcomes SC ruling
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Vet Police officers recruited since 2017 to flush out miscreants – James Agalga
09.03.2022 | Headlines
We see the challenges as opportunities - Akufo-Addo at Dubai Expo
09.03.2022 | Headlines
IWD: Empowering women surest way of rooting out poverty, guaranteeing progress – Akufo-Addo
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court orders Assin North MP to respond to injunction
09.03.2022 | Headlines
Ahanta West MP not dead, but unwell – Family
09.03.2022 | Headlines
NDC, NPP governments have both failed in dealing with cedi’s bad performance – Nhyiaeso MP
09.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line