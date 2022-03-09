IWD: Men who disrespect women are cursed — Rev. Oppong Richie

The Founder and Leader of the International Great Word Chapel (IGWC), has called on society to appreciate the contribution of women and the need to honour them.

According to the man of God, any man who fails to accord women with the needed respect has no favour in the sight of God.

Rev. Kwaku Oppong Richie pointed out that societies or individuals that undermine the contribution of women fall short of the glory of the creator.

Rev. Richie described women as ''lifelines of human existence'' who must be handled with love, care and affection they deserve.

The Prophet of the gospel made the pronouncement with reference to International Women's Day, a day set aside to acknowledge and celebrate women across the globe.

In an interview with journalists at his church's headquarters in Kumasi, the prophet proclaimed his profound affection and respect for women urged all men to do same.

Explaining why he adores and cherishes females that much, he indicates that women are the most precious gift from God to mankind as noted in the Bible.

Prophet Richie contends that God in his infinite wisdom created '' the woman'' with all potentials needed to help '' the man'' manage and sustain all his creations.

He further observed that no human history has ever been complete without great contributions or powerful influences of women.

Rev. Oppong Richie, however, regretted that some societies and individuals are still ignorant of the invaluable worth of women and as such undermine and disrespect them.

He argued that it was not for nothing that God chose women to be the means of procreation.

The prophet therefore warned men who disrespect and maltreat women to repent else they will not see the face of God.

He urged all men to fear God, respect and love women in order for peace, love and unity to thrive in homes, families, societies and the world.

''The world is what it is today, all because of the existence of women. As the last born of the Almighty's creations, she is special and dear to the heart of ''He'' that created them (human beings). Women are our very source of life. Without them, life on earth wouldn't be possible. Let us therefore love, care and above all respect them as our heavenly father expects us to do,'' the prophet emphasised.

He commended women across the globe especially mothers for their selfless dedication and commitment to the general wellbeing of humanity.

''I dedicate this special day to all women of the world, especially mothers in Africa and particularly our mothers, sisters and wives in Ghana. Let me also use this day to reaffirm my gratitude and appreciation to God for the love and light of my life, Mrs. Esther Oppong Richie.

"May the good Lord continue to bless, protect and preserve women according to his word and good purpose'', Rev Kweku Oppong Richie prayed.