'Grow trees, don’t just plant them' — KNUST Student Activists to government

In what seemed like a reaction to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor’s post on Facebook, the Chairman of the KNUST Student Activists Association, Master Martin Lutherking Aduko chides Minister who doubles as the law maker for Damango Constituency.

He said, "A point of correction here Hon Minister you planted 7 million tree seedlings not trees."

Last year, during the “Green Day Celebration,” Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources planted over 7million trees in its efforts to resuscitate the nation’s current vegetative deficit.

On 1st March, 2022, in the government’s continual effort to restore the nation’s green identity, and as well topple down the daring consequences of climate change and its corresponding global warming, the ministry in attendance with His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the 2022 edition of the “Green Ghana Day” slated for June 10, 2022.

This exercise was necessary to prepare the grounds for June’s exercise. The Minister stated on his Facebook page that, for a target of 5million trees in 2021, they exceeded by planting 7million trees, and declared 2022’s target of 20million.

However, in a reply that caught the attention of GBC, the controversial activist applauded the government for its efforts so far, but was candid to enumerate, “That’s impressive honourable. Respectfully, I was expecting you to declare the number of trees grown from these millions seedlings you’ve mentioned. But unfortunately, you only mentioned the numbers of seedlings planted. Whiles I commend the government, especially the ministry for such an intelligent display that the taxpayers’ money is put into use, I must be candid to say that this is one of the ballooned initiatives implemented last year, and about to repeat itself in a grand style."

Mr Aduko quizzed why the country is still not able to meet its vegetative deficit despite the culture of planting trees yearly. “It’s because the government is focused on declaring millions of trees planted, but not thousands grown.” He added that, “I’m pretty sure that if post implementation evaluation was done, you would have obtained results not far from: Out of the 7million trees you claimed was planted, 3million were lost to poor weather, 2million were lost to animals, 1.5million to poor field planting methods (simply because, people were focused on getting them installed on fields like inanimate objects just to make up the 7million you mentioned), the remaining is still battling to survive at the field.”

He advised government to cut down the cost of procuring too many trees that wouldn’t survive at the end of the day.

He further urges government to rather employ the youth to take care of them until maturity to create employment.