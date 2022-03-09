Commodore Anokye Arrives In Western Sahara To Become New Deputy Force Commander Of Minurso

As a Naval Officer, Commodore Faustina Boakyewaa Anokye learned first-hand the value of teamwork and the importance of listening to her colleagues and seeking to promote the welfare of all her shipmates.

The Commodore, the highest-ranking female officer in the history of Ghana Navy, arrived in Laayoune (Western Sahara) on 20 February 2022 to assume the functions of the Deputy Force Commander in MINURSO. Commodore Anokye took over from the late Brigadier General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu who completed her tour of duty in the Mission in December 2021.

Commodore Anokye has had an exceptionally distinguished career with the Ghana Armed Forces, where she was, inter alia, the first woman to be commissioned into the Ghana Navy as well as hold the appointment as the Director of the Defence Civilian Establishment, where she was in charge of over 7,600 Staff cutting across the Army, Navy and Airforce. MINURSO is also not Commodore Anokye’s first deployment working in peace operations. Her previous work in multilateral peace operations includes service in the United Nations Mission in Eritrea and Ethiopia (UNMEE) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL). She also served with the Naval Task Force of Economic Community of West African States Observation and Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia.

Commodore Anokye is confident that her wide experience and inclusive command vision will enable her to succeed in her mission while serving as a role model for new generations of peacekeepers and continuing the important work of her predecessor in advancing the women, peace and security agenda.

Source: United Nations Mission For The Referendum In Western Sahara