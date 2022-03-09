ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Commodore Anokye Arrives In Western Sahara To Become New Deputy Force Commander Of Minurso

Social News Commodore Anokye Arrives In Western Sahara To Become New Deputy Force Commander Of Minurso
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As a Naval Officer, Commodore Faustina Boakyewaa Anokye learned first-hand the value of teamwork and the importance of listening to her colleagues and seeking to promote the welfare of all her shipmates.

The Commodore, the highest-ranking female officer in the history of Ghana Navy, arrived in Laayoune (Western Sahara) on 20 February 2022 to assume the functions of the Deputy Force Commander in MINURSO. Commodore Anokye took over from the late Brigadier General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu who completed her tour of duty in the Mission in December 2021.

Commodore Anokye has had an exceptionally distinguished career with the Ghana Armed Forces, where she was, inter alia, the first woman to be commissioned into the Ghana Navy as well as hold the appointment as the Director of the Defence Civilian Establishment, where she was in charge of over 7,600 Staff cutting across the Army, Navy and Airforce. MINURSO is also not Commodore Anokye’s first deployment working in peace operations. Her previous work in multilateral peace operations includes service in the United Nations Mission in Eritrea and Ethiopia (UNMEE) and the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL). She also served with the Naval Task Force of Economic Community of West African States Observation and Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) in Liberia.

Commodore Anokye is confident that her wide experience and inclusive command vision will enable her to succeed in her mission while serving as a role model for new generations of peacekeepers and continuing the important work of her predecessor in advancing the women, peace and security agenda.

Source: United Nations Mission For The Referendum In Western Sahara

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
IWD: Dr Samuel Owusu honours women
09.03.2022 | Social News
Pay women maternity allowance – Dr Samuel Owusu to gov’t
09.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: Men who disrespect women are cursed — Rev. Oppong Richie
09.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: Anglogold Ashanti's "Gender Agenda" Witnesses surge in female representation
09.03.2022 | Social News
'Grow trees, don’t just plant them' — KNUST Student Activists to government
09.03.2022 | Social News
Odotobiri MP urge constituents to seek employable skills
09.03.2022 | Social News
Our leaders need to consult God for guidance - Apostle speaks on developing Ghana
09.03.2022 | Social News
Oshippi of Ashalaja allegedly killed by unknown gunmen
09.03.2022 | Social News
It's unfortunate Police officers involved in bullion van robberies, we won't shield anyone — Kwesi Ofori
09.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line