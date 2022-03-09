ModernGhana logo
Odotobiri MP urge constituents to seek employable skills

By Obarima kwadwo Gyamfi || Contributor
As Ghana marks its 65th independence,Amansie Central district had their celebration at the Methodist school park at Jacobu where thousands of persons throng there to witness the colorful display of march past by students and identifiable groups.

The event was chaired by the Queen mother of Jacobu, Nana Konadu with the District Chief Executive, Member of Parliament, the Education Director and head of departments gracing the occasion.

Speaking at the parade, the DCE, Michael Donkor emphasized unity as its the only means Odotobiri can develop.

He further expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the MP, Nanamom, the assembly members for their unflinching support since he assumed power.

He took the opportunity to highlight some remarkable feats chalked his few months as DCE; chiefly among them was the fixing of jacobu Town Roads, reshaping of all feeder roads, expansion of electricity and provision of thousands of school desks.

The Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi used the occasion to donate sewing and hair styling equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to over 13 beneficiaries.

He charged them to make good use of the machines. The elated MP appealed to the youth to seek employable skills as he takes steps to alleviate poverty within the constituency.

