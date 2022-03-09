Our leaders need to consult God for guidance - Apostle speaks on developing Ghana

The founder and leader of the Blood of Jesus Faith Ministry International, Apostle Solomon Ntsiful Kuma has urged the leadership of the country to consult God for direction in steering the affairs of the country.

Failure to seek God's face he says has resulted in the current crisis the country finds itself.

"Times are hard, our leaders have relied on their own wisdom and strength. They need divine direction to turn things around to ease the pressure on its citizens," he stated.

Chief Apostle Solomon Ntsiful Kuma made this known during the 20th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Church at a colorful ceremony at its headquarters at Koforidua Magazine.

In an interview with Kwaku Aboagye Apenteng, the man of God, further urged men and women of the country to support the government with prayers to help make Ghana a better place.

He further asked Ghanaians to be hopeful of a better Ghana and charged all to contribute their quota to make it a reality.