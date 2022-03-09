Oshippi of Ashalaja allegedly killed by unknown gunmen

09.03.2022 LISTEN

The Oshippi of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region, Joshua Lartey has been murdered.

He was shot dead around 3 junction near Amasaman in his car by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 6 2022, at about 11:40pm.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Mintah Aful, Joseph Lartey and other family members allegedly received several threat messages from some group of young men belonging to the destooled Chief. The family he said is gathering evidence of the threat messages for onward submission to the police for further investigation.

He alleged that a motorbike that the assailants used to execute the operation in the evening was spotted at the residents of the destool Ashalaja Chief, known as Nii Obeney during a meeting in the afternoon making them suspect a foul play within the camp of the destooled Chief.

According to him, the resident of the former Chief has become a rebels camp which gunshots have become their everyday activities.

He alleged that there is video evidence of Obene’s boy wandering guns around his resident.

He called on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency investigate and act fast to avoid any casualties as well as end such an unlawful act in Ashalaja township.

Confirming the incident to the media, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Alhaji Iddi Saidu reiterated that at about 11:40 pm on March 6, 2022, a gentleman by the name of Peter Saberi drove into the Amasaman Police station in an unregistered Honda vehicle with one adult male with severe wounds from gunshots.

He note that the police accompanied the victim to the Amasaman hospital where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

The District Police Commander indicated that he and other police patrol team in the cause of investigation, a suspect’s house was visited and one female suspect was apprehended.

He stressed that searches conducted by the police in the house retrieved two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver, one cap gun and an assortment of ammunition.

According to him, the police are still on the trail of the suspects and assured the family that they will go all out to get the suspects.

In a statement released by the police, they indicated that one suspect has been arrested and five other suspects are on the run.

The five according to the statement includes, Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayitey Animle alias Asa Brother and Mushe Akwanor believe to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.