IWD: Empowering women surest way of rooting out poverty, guaranteeing progress – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said one of the surest ways of rooting out poverty and guaranteeing the progress and prosperity of Ghana and the African continent is to empower women.

“In Ghana, 51 per cent of our population is female. This is also representative of the African condition and means that the empowerment of our women constitutes fundamental challenges of our development. This is one of the surest ways of rooting out poverty, and guaranteeing the progress and prosperity of our countries and continent,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in his message to mark International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

He added that as AU Gender Champion, he remains committed to his goal of mobilising political support to help transform Africa into exemplary continent, where sound policies and solid programmes will successfully elevate the existential situation of women, and free them from the acts or threats of violence.

The Ghanaian leader suggested that “we must find a way to put Africa ahead in the promotion of gender equality, and we will do so by working fully with women leaders to develop solutions, and not having them trail or try to catch up with us, the men, when we think we have found the solution.”

This year’s global celebration of International Women’s Day is on the theme: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, whereas the local theme is ‘Breaking the barrier’.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March to mark and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raise awareness about equality and the need to accelerate gender parity.

