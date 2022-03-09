It's unfortunate Police officers involved in bullion van robberies, we won't shield anyone — Kwesi Ofori

09.03.2022 LISTEN

The Director-General in charge of Police Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, has said it is unfortunate that some of its officers were involved in robberies.

He said the Police administration has systems in place to check the officers and also deal with recalcitrant personnel.

Two Policemen who were among the officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies have been killed during exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.

Four other officers have also been arrested and will be appearing before court on Wednesday March 9, a Police statement said on Tuesday March 8.

“The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.

“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.

“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.

“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court Wednesday 9th March 2022,” the statement said.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Wednesday March 9, he said “It is unfortunate for Police officers to be involved in such acts. Let me use this opportunity to say that the Police administration has structures and system in place, very efficient, to put policemen and women in check.

“We are not prepared to shield any of our own. Those involved in criminality have been exposed and the law will take its course.”

