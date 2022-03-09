NDC, NPP governments have both failed in dealing with cedi’s bad performance – Nhyiaeso MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah has faulted both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) governments for failing to put in place measures to ensure better performance of the local currency.

The Ghana cedi in the past and present have performed woefully against international currencies.

Currently, the cedi is taking a beating of its life from the dollar largely due to bad policies and measures put in place by the ruling government according to economic experts.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, Dr. Stephen Amoah has admitted that the NPP government has not performed well in managing the cedi.

However, he notes that the NDC when in power in the past also failed to deal with issues relating to the local currency and its performance against international currencies.

“Let us be very honest, currency issue is one of the areas that both NPP and the NDC governments, in my opinion, have not done much to save the situation.

“The two leading parties in our country, in my opinion, have not done much. Simply because any attempt to adopt short-term approach to solving currency issues in any country does not work, it is not sustainable,” Dr. Amoah who is a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament shared.

According to the Nhyiaeso MP, it is time the government starts to work to address the challenges leading to the bad performance of the cedi by adopting long-term solutions.

“We are looking at seasons, we are looking at performance elsewhere, we are looking at having syndicated loans and we are looking all sort of factors but trust me, these are all not sustainable approaches.

“We need to accept and appreciate this and begin to work sustainably towards these issues. Other than that Ghana will definitely, one day, go down and will never come back,” the Parliamentarian said.