ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police patrols suspended in Tamale – Mayor

Headlines Police patrols suspended in Tamale – Mayor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Tamale Mayor Sule Salifu has announced the suspension of Police Patrols in the metropolis.

This follows the murder of a young man around the Kalandan Sports Stadium by suspected armed robbers and the attack on the Dakpema Chief’s Palace in Tamale.

Speaking at the Northern Excellence Awards held in Tamale on Sunday, March 6, 2022, the Mayor said: “In the night around 5 to 6, all of us will go out. You will not see the presence of the police on our streets.

“All police patrols have been suspended. What it means is that, Tamale for now, is not as safe as we've wished it to be.”

The reason for the withdrawal of the Police Patrols from the metropolis is however not known.

Source: classfmonline.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC, NPP governments have both failed in dealing with cedi’s bad performance – Nhyiaeso MP
09.03.2022 | Headlines
6 cops in bullion van heists: 2 gunned down, 4 grabbed; 5 civilian suspects on the run – Police update
09.03.2022 | Headlines
“Ghana Is A Nation Of Attractive Opportunities, And Is Ready For Business” – Akufo-Addo woos Dubai investors
08.03.2022 | Headlines
James Town Bullion Van Policeman was shot dead by colleague Policeman after mentioning his name
08.03.2022 | Headlines
IWD: The young generation must continue gender equality fight — First Lady
08.03.2022 | Headlines
Don’t do business with unlicensed, fraudulent ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’ – BoG warns public
08.03.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo woos investors in Dubai; says Ghana is the safest country in West Africa
08.03.2022 | Headlines
Ghana not the only country in difficulty; rising crude prices means fuel prices will go up – Akufo-Addo
08.03.2022 | Headlines
Ghana's economy was tumbling before COVID hit; current situation 'very serious', 'tough road ahead' – World Bank reveals
08.03.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line