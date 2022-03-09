Police patrols suspended in Tamale – Mayor

Tamale Mayor Sule Salifu has announced the suspension of Police Patrols in the metropolis.

This follows the murder of a young man around the Kalandan Sports Stadium by suspected armed robbers and the attack on the Dakpema Chief’s Palace in Tamale.

Speaking at the Northern Excellence Awards held in Tamale on Sunday, March 6, 2022, the Mayor said: “In the night around 5 to 6, all of us will go out. You will not see the presence of the police on our streets.

“All police patrols have been suspended. What it means is that, Tamale for now, is not as safe as we've wished it to be.”

The reason for the withdrawal of the Police Patrols from the metropolis is however not known.

Source: classfmonline.com