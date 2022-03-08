Appiatse explosion victims to be laid to rest in mass burial service

08.03.2022 LISTEN

A mass burial and funeral service is expected to be held on Friday, 11th March, 2022 for the remaining six of the 13 victims of the Appiatse explosion.

They include Ekua Nyame (80), Michael, Michael Afriyie 19, Justice Kwesi Takwa) (21), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Isaac Benyin (45), Isaac Anane (35).

This was contained in a statement signed by Hon Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni Valley who doubles as Chairman for the Appiatse disaster relief committee.

According to the statement, four of the deceased were buried last weekend. It added that Isaac Anane will be laid to rest on Friday together with others but will be taken to Dumase on the Prestea road for burial.

The center of attraction is the Appiatse park where Rev Father Cudjoe, Parish priest of the Bogoso Catholic Church will perform the mass burial service. The filling past will be 4:00am to 7:00am, burial follows at 11:30am.

It will be recalled that on 20 January 2022, a large explosion occurred along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road in Western Region after a truck belonging to Maxam explosives transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle.

The explosion levelled the Appiatse village to a ground zero, destroy some portions of the highway, killing 13 people and injuring 200.