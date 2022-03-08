ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.03.2022 Social News

Appiatse explosion victims to be laid to rest in mass burial service

By Dominic Kojo Blay || Contributor
Appiatse explosion victims to be laid to rest in mass burial service
08.03.2022 LISTEN

A mass burial and funeral service is expected to be held on Friday, 11th March, 2022 for the remaining six of the 13 victims of the Appiatse explosion.

They include Ekua Nyame (80), Michael, Michael Afriyie 19, Justice Kwesi Takwa) (21), Emmanuel Quainoo (29), Isaac Benyin (45), Isaac Anane (35).

This was contained in a statement signed by Hon Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea-Huni Valley who doubles as Chairman for the Appiatse disaster relief committee.

According to the statement, four of the deceased were buried last weekend. It added that Isaac Anane will be laid to rest on Friday together with others but will be taken to Dumase on the Prestea road for burial.

The center of attraction is the Appiatse park where Rev Father Cudjoe, Parish priest of the Bogoso Catholic Church will perform the mass burial service. The filling past will be 4:00am to 7:00am, burial follows at 11:30am.

It will be recalled that on 20 January 2022, a large explosion occurred along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road in Western Region after a truck belonging to Maxam explosives transporting mining explosives collided with a motorcycle.

The explosion levelled the Appiatse village to a ground zero, destroy some portions of the highway, killing 13 people and injuring 200.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana’s Economy Won’t Be In This Mess Under A Woman Finance Minister – Krachi West MP
08.03.2022 | Social News
Rwanda women empowerment is cosmetic and sham; don't compare us — Sam George
08.03.2022 | Social News
Women suffer more during conflict yet ignored in peace building processes — Rebecca Akufo-Addo
08.03.2022 | Social News
IWD: Let’s end the double standards – NYA Deputy CEO
08.03.2022 | Social News
Russian-Ukraine war: Stranded Ghanaians close to Russian border to be transported to neighbouring countries
08.03.2022 | Social News
Break the bias: Men feel women are of lesser value to them, they find ways to silence them — Child Online Africa
08.03.2022 | Social News
Ketu South: Headmaster of Hatsukorpe No.1 Basic School commits suicide
08.03.2022 | Social News
Pressure mounts on Ga Central MCE to complete abandoned Mahama hospital
08.03.2022 | Social News
Obuasi : Mama Love Foundation equips 500 people with entrepreneurship, employable skills
08.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line