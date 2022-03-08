ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2022 IWD: Women are important; let’s treat them equally without bias, prejudice – Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General News 2022 IWD: Women are important; let’s treat them equally without bias, prejudice – Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for all biases against women to cease, insisting that they deserved to be treated equally.

Today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, is being marked all over the world as International Women’s Day (IWD).

It is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

On the occasion of the IWD, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated women across the world with a heartwarming message posted on his social media pages.

“On this special day, I celebrate all women globally for the God-given love and care they offer the world.

“As we mark today we should acknowledge the importance of why women should be treated equally without any bias or prejudice.

“Women: we are because they are,” Dr. Bawumia said in a post.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Aboadzie VRA International School wins Western Region Independence Day Inter-District Quiz Competition
08.03.2022 | General News
Break the bias: We need more women in parliament — Child online Africa
08.03.2022 | General News
Put in place security plans at tertiary institutions - NCCE
08.03.2022 | General News
IWD: Let’s take practical measure to break the barriers – Otiko Djaba
08.03.2022 | General News
U/E: Transport Minister commissions Paga transit Truck Park
08.03.2022 | General News
Ghana @65: Tenants Union charges gov’t to expedite action for implementation of national housing policy
08.03.2022 | General News
Amasaman youth calls off planned demonstration; vows to continue opposing notorious e-levy
07.03.2022 | General News
Ghana no where close to poverty eradication in next 30 years —Prof. Kwesi Botchwey
08.03.2022 | General News
GDCL CEO visits Cape Coast and Takoradi RICs
07.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line