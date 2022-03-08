2022 IWD: Women are important; let’s treat them equally without bias, prejudice – Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for all biases against women to cease, insisting that they deserved to be treated equally.

Today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, is being marked all over the world as International Women’s Day (IWD).

It is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

On the occasion of the IWD, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated women across the world with a heartwarming message posted on his social media pages.

“On this special day, I celebrate all women globally for the God-given love and care they offer the world.

“As we mark today we should acknowledge the importance of why women should be treated equally without any bias or prejudice.

“Women: we are because they are,” Dr. Bawumia said in a post.