Aboadzie VRA International School wins Western Region Independence Day Inter-District Quiz Competition

The Aboadzie Volta River Authority (VRA) International School of the Shama District has won the 2022 annual edition of the Western Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz, which was held for the 14 MMDAs at Shama and was spearheaded by some traditional leadership of the region.

The new champions defeated Christ Leading from the Ellembelle District with 47 points to win the competition and receive a brand-new HP laptop, a trophy, a Multipurpose printer, plagues, gold medals, text and exercise books, math sets, three tablets, school bags, and certificates for all contestants, while Christ Leading the first runner up received a brand-new HP laptop, silver medals, tablets for the contestants, books, certificates, plagues and school bags all to the contestants.

Goldfields International School from Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal which placed third also received a brand-new HP laptop, books, tablets, certificates, school bags, bronze medals, and plagues as runners-up.

From fourth to fourteenth place, the contestants received books, certificates, school bags, plagues, and other prizes.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman for the occasion, HRH Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, representing the Western Regional House of Chiefs, and the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, commended the participants and their teachers for exhibiting their excellent intellectual display in the competition.

He urges the students to remain focused and disciplined in both their academic and social lives by avoiding all forms of nefarious acts that would impede their bright future endeavors.

He assured that the region's traditional leaders will continue to support education at all levels, and he urged multinational corporations to support the sector in order to make education more appealing in the region. "We, the traditional leaders of the region, will always contribute our quota to support the government's effort to promote and improve education in the country, and we will encourage all to rally behind this wonderful initiative," he added.

Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim II, the patron of the annual quiz organizing and planning committee, praised the sponsors, which included Goldfields Ghana Ltd, headline sponsors and gold sponsors Karpowership Ghana, Ghana Gas, Takoradi International Company Ltd (TAQA), Mantrac Ghana, BCM Mining, and Civil Construction Group, for their commitment to promoting education in the region.

HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area and Executive Chairman of the annual Organizing and Planning Committee, for his part, thanked all stakeholders who helped to make the event a success, which aimed to commemorate the region's Independence Day, promote healthy academic competition, and foster unity and togetherness among the region's fourteen Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies through a quiz competition.

He urged of Nananom's strong commitment to ensuring that education in the region becomes very appealing and competitive through close collaboration with the government and corporate institutions operating in the region. He praised other supporting sponsors such as Aker Energy Ghana, Engineers and Planners (E&P), Westfields, Volta River Authority (VRA), Nezo Oilfield and Suppliers Ltd, Samartex Plywood Company Ltd, Seaweld Engineering Ltd, Wayoe Engineering and Construction Ltd, Seedco Construction, Office of the Members of Parliament for Shama, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem, the Nzema East Municipal Assembly, Shama District Assembly as well as Kasapreko Company Ltd for their immense support towards a successful event.

Nana Pansor IV, Senior Divisional Chief of Suporm Dunkwa and Ninfahene of the Shama Traditional Council, on behalf of Acting President of the Council Nana Kwamina Wienu II, thanked the organizers and other stakeholders for hosting the district's seventh edition in 2022.

He also urged the students to take their education seriously in order to become useful members of the society in the future.

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, expressed his profound gratitude to the traditional leaders for their well-thought-out initiative to promote education in the region and assured of his office's readiness to partner with similar associates who are committed to promoting education in the future.

Mr. Solomon Ocansey, Senior Community Relations Officer of Goldfields Ghana Ltd headline sponsors of the event, assured of his company's commitment and readiness to support the region's traditional leadership in promoting education, saying, "Goldfields is proud to associate itself as lead sponsor with such flagship educational programme since 2020, which is being spearheaded by Nananom of the Western region." He urged the students to persevere in their academic endeavors.

Ms. Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communication Assistant Manager of Karpowership Ghana, commended the traditional leaders for organizing such an event to promote education in the region and assured of her company's support for education in the region.

Mrs. Felicia Agyebea Okai, Western Regional Director of Education, whose speech was read on her behalf, commended Nananom and all stakeholders involved in the successful organization of the quiz event, which has been running for the past seven years and encouraged everyone to support the initiative. She reaffirmed her office's commitment to collaborating with groups, agencies, or businesses to advance the region's educational sector.

The competition also recognized Ms. Adwoa Entiwah Ntim of the Volta River Authority (VRA) International School and Ms. Dahlia Nyanzu of the Christ Leading School, Essiama for receiving both the HRH Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim Special awards as best contestant and best female of the competition, an award initiative sponsored by Tetrete Okuamuah Sekyim and wife, who were both in attendance.