Women empowerment must not be focused on political participation but economic elevation — Sam George

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency Sam Nartey George has stated that women empowerment should not be centered on politics.

He said women must be empowered to help in the front role of growing the economy.

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Ghana’ on Metro TV on Tuesday, March 8, he stated that, Ghanaian women often excel in the entrepreneurship space.

According to him, allocating more resources to empower women entrepreneurs develop more business ideas to help grow the country's economy was the way to go.

Speaking to the host Dr. Randy Abbey, he noted the reliance on men for survival would be minimised when women are empowered economically.

He indicated that government through MASLOC can support grow the businesses of women.

“I have a problem when we want to make women empowerment contingent on political position because there is an area of our life as Africans that women, without men stepping in and that’s entrepreneurship.

“58% of African entrepreneurs are women and we know that as much as it is difficult for women to enter politics it is even more difficult for them to access credit yet despite all the challenges women have broken the glass in that sector and these are areas where I believe that if we make women the economic drivers of our system you empower more women,” he stated.

He stated that women empowerment was not “packing a truck load of women and putting them in place of position, but it was about men and women collectively working together in whatever spaces we find ourselves to ensure that we create an active space for women.”