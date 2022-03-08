ModernGhana logo
Rwanda women empowerment is cosmetic and sham; don't compare us — Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has said it is a miss-match to compare the number of female parliamentarians in Ghana to that of Rwanda.

Ghana’s parliament currently has only 40 women out of the 275 lawmakers in the house.

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Ghana’ today, he argued that, Rwanda’s political female figures were more than Ghana’s as a result of the former having more women than men.

He added that after Rwanda's civil war the country had no choice than to have more women in its parliament.

According to him, his interactions with female law makers in Rwanda reveals that women are often beaten and subjected to all sort of domestic violence when they are in their homes.

“When people use Rwanda as an example, Rwanda was a country that came into a democracy after a brutal civil war that wiped out almost 40% of their male population and so Rwanda had no option than to have more women in those positions.

“They came into a democracy from a situation where they had no men; they had almost 70% of the population being women. I have dealt with Rwandan law makers who are victims of domestic abuse.

“So Rwanda is a cosmetic situation. The woman is a law maker, but when she gets home she still subjugated to all the prejudices of the patriarchal system against the woman. That is not female empowerment. That is a sham. Rwanda is a classic example of a sham,” he stated.

His comments followed conversation on women in politics in Ghana as the country marks International Women’s Day under the theme “Break the Bias”

