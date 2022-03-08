Women suffer more during conflict yet ignored in peace building processes — Rebecca Akufo-Addo

08.03.2022 LISTEN

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has stated that the much proclaimed gender equality before the law still does not reflect the situation on the ground.

Speaking at the National Dialogue on the International Women’s Day celebration today themed 'break the bias' she stated that so many issues, both national and domestic and even global issues that would have attained better success if women were involved were solved without the input of women.

Citing an example, the first lady said violence affected women yet are ignored from taking part in peace conversations.

She added that studies have shown that peace agreements involving women last about 15 years as shown by case studies, but women are still largely excluded from peace negotiations.

In addition, she stated that women are still largely underpaid as compared to men yet they contribute enormously to the development of society.

“Gender equality before the law still does not translate into reality. We know conflict affects women and children the most and yet women are still absent from the peace table. Studies however show that there is a 35% greater chance of peace agreements lasting 15 years if women participate.

“So if women are integral to peace why do we largely exclude them from peace negotiations? Women are still paid less than men for the same work yet their contribution to society is enormous. African women form the majority of farmers, educationists and healthcare providers. My generation and the generation before me have put in the time to address these biases,” she expressed in her speech.

The First Lady encourages women to fight for gender equality with their fresh blood and genuine hunger using the array of digital options before them to champion their activism.