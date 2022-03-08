IWD: Let’s end the double standards – NYA Deputy CEO

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has condemned the double standards women are made to face in society.

According to Akosua Manu, there are different definitions of what is considered acceptable conduct for women and for men, especially in the public space.

She spoke these words to mark International Women’s Day today, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, which is a day set aside to deliberate on the strides made by women and to forge a path forward in improving the lot of women all over the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Break the Bias.”

In her exposition on the theme, Mrs Manu emphasised the need to consciously understand that gender stereotypes are damaging to women and disproportionately deny women opportunities.

She used the opportunity to further admonish all policymakers, legislators and persons in authority to tackle issues affecting women in society by fostering equal rights to economic resources, promoting the empowerment of women through education and adopting policies that would strengthen and enforce legislation for gender equality.

Source: Classfmonline.com