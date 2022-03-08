IWD: The young generation must continue gender equality fight — First Lady

08.03.2022 LISTEN

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has complained about gender bias and inequalities at the workplace, in politics, peacebuilding, and decision-making against women.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark International Women's Day in Kumasi today, Tuesday, 8 March 2022, she noted that the Constitution of Ghana guarantees gender equality but it does not translate into reality.

Mrs Akufo-Addo further noted that although women have made substantial progress in education, they still face inequalities directly and indirectly, through stereotypes and social practices.

While describing bias as not normal and as the antithesis of development, she said women are not only paid less than men for the same work but are also lagging in politics.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said her generation and the generation before have done their part in fighting for gender parity, and, therefore, called on the younger generation to continue with the fight while promising to give them the support.

For her part, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Fremah Osei-Opare called on women including the younger generation to join hands to fight against gender disparity against women.

This year’s global celebration of International Women’s Day is on the theme: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, whereas the local theme is ‘Breaking the barrier’.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March to mark and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and raise awareness about equality and the need to accelerate gender parity.

Source: Classfmonline.com