Russian-Ukraine war: Stranded Ghanaians close to Russian border to be transported to neighbouring countries

Some 70 percent of Ghanaians living in Ukraine who were stranded in Sunny, close to the Russian border are currently en route to Myrhorod where they will exit the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement issued on Tuesday, 8 March 2022.

The statement noted that the Ghanaians who were stranded in Sunny will be transported from Myrhorod to the Western border cities “for onward transfer to neighbouring countries.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said some Ghanaians living in Ukraine who were scheduled to be evacuated refused to show up.

The Ghanaians whose COVID-19 tests and air tickets were fully paid for by the government failed to show up to be evacuated home.

The ministry, in a statement said it has noted with grave concern the refusal of some Ghanaian students to show up at the airport after they had expressed their willingness to be evacuated.

The statement continued: “This has resulted in the government of Ghana purchasing air tickets which remain unused as well as paying for COVID-19 tests for persons with no intentions of travelling.”

The Ministry also warned the Ghanaians that government will only pay for 2 nights’ hotel accommodation for all those received by its “staff and representatives and lodged in hotels in the countries neighbouring Ukraine and in other European countries. They will also be provided with air tickets to Ghana and have their COVID-19 tests paid for.”

It added: The government is, therefore, “entreating only Ghanaians who are willing to be evacuated to confirm their participation so as to avoid the dissipation of scarce public funds.”

Source: classfmonline.com