Don’t do business with unlicensed, fraudulent ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’ – BoG warns public

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is warning Ghanaians to stay vigilant and not do any business with a firm calling itself ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’.

In a press release from the BoG, it has warned that the outfit is fraudulent and has not been granted the license to operate.

“Bank of Ghana wishes to bring to the attention of the general public, a money doubling scheme which operates under the name “BitCash Currency Exchange” and claims to have approval from Bank of Ghana.

“By this Notice Bank of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that it has not licensed such an entity or any other cryptocurrency exchange platform,” part of a release from the BoG signed by its Secretary Sandra Thompson has said.

The Bank of Ghana warns that the fraudulent scheme does not reward investors as promised.

The general public is advised to avoid opening messages received from ‘BitCash Currency Exchange’.

It explains that unsuspecting recipients of such messages who click on the hyperlink or forward such messages compromise the safety of their funds, their WhatsApp accounts, and other social media profiles, as well as those of friends and family on their contact list.

Below is a copy of the Bank of Ghana release:

38202254141-n6iul8w331-fe518d98-e802-4324-859e-d4d30d896a75

38202254145-0h830n4ayt-f9376a09-af67-400a-90c0-d4313d7e91e5

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

